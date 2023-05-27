All remains from Mahdia fire identified following DNA testing

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that all of the remains from the horrific fire on Sunday at Mahdia have been identified following DNA testing and families can now take possession of them.

A statement from the Ministry said that at 12.30 pm yesterday, the Government of Guyana (GoG) obtained the DNA results matching the names of thirteen bodies from the Mahdia fire tragedy that were previously not visually identified. The statement said that the GoG is in a position now to release these bodies to the families of the deceased for funeral arrangements.