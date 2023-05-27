Girl critically injured in Mahdia fire on the way to NY for treatment

At around 12.30hrs today, one of the two critically ill girls from the Mahdia fire who was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was medically evacuated for the Northwell Health, Burns Centre, Staten Island University Hospital, the Ministry of Public Health said today.

The ministry said in a release that she was admitted to the GPHC on 22nd May 2023. She has been transferred to a GPHC affiliate hospital under the umbrella of Northwell Health Care, New York. While at the GPHC, she underwent two surgeries and her condition though critical improved steadily. This transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of caution and made in the best interest of the patient.

The Global Rescue Air Ambulance departed the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at approximately 14.25hrs and is expected to arrive in New York at 23.30hrs tonight. The thirteen-year-old girl was accompanied by her mother to New York. The mother will receive support from the Northwell Hospital which has waived all costs for medical care.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carolyn Rodrigues, who is presently serving as Guyana’s UN Representative in New York will give all necessary support to the mother and child.

The GPHC team, led by Dr Shilindra Rajkumar, Head of the Burn Unit, and his team of doctors, were on hand to assist in the movement of the patient from GPHC to CJIA.