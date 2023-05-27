Major new drainage outfall for West Bank Demerara – President

President Irfaan Ali today said that the Government is working on the creation of a new outfall on the West Bank of Demerara to enhance drainage in the area.

The Head of State said that the outfall will be similar to Hope Canal on the East Coast of Demerara and would ensure that water flows rapidly out of rain-affected communities, a release from the Office of the President said.

During a community meeting at the Hugh Anderson Sports Complex in Goed Fortuin, the President said that the area would be massively transformed with enhanced infrastructure, job opportunities and developmental projects being implemented.

The President also listened to the concerns of the residents and presented on-the-spot solutions, the release said.

Goed Fortuin was the first stop during his outreach to the region today.