Seven homeless after WCB blaze destroys two houses -victims say fire service responded with non-working pump

A devastating fire on Thursday evening destroyed two houses at Bushlot Village, West Coast Berbice leaving seven persons from two families contemplating their next move.

According to the victims, the fire service failed them after they responded with a small amount of water and a non-functioning pump.

Residents yesterday told Stabroek News that the fire first started at an unoccupied house belonging to an overseas-based family. However, it quickly spread next door to a two-storey wooden and concrete house which was occupied by a 79-year-old woman and her grandchildren along with tenants – a family of three in the lower flat.