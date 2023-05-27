Few seemed to know what a period of national mourning means

Dear Editor

The just concluded period of national mourning was not observed with the dignity and solemnity deserving of such an occasion, by the majority of the electronic media. Except for the national radio and television stations, which toned down its regular programmes and advertising content, others, it seemed had no concept of what a period of national mourning means or constitutes. The only thing known about this period and its observation is flags are to be flown at half-staff. Nothing else it seems.

It was very disappointing to observe and listen to the content material, during the period, being relayed on stations. The lack of decorum and demeanor displayed during the period speaks volumes of a clear lack of understanding and in some instances the perception is, the tragedy which engulfed our nation, some were not affected. For them it was business as usual. The media had to know the magnitude of the tragedy would warrant a period of national mourning and put systems in place for its observance whenever it was declared. It was poor administration not to do this.

It is posited that whenever a tragedy of this magnitude occurs and a period of national mourning is declared that clear guidelines be given on its observance, not only the media but the general public.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed