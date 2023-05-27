Dear Editor,

I wish to extend my most sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who perished in the tragic blaze at the Dorms in Mahdia and to the survivors. There is no greater tragedy than to have your child leave this world before you. Such a tragic loss hits the heart of the nation and most notably, the Indigenous community to the extent that there is a blanket of malaise over the nation. The outpouring of support nationally and internationally has been tremendous and welcomed. I am grateful that His Excellency, President Ali has committed to launching a COI into the events of the Mahdia tragedy and has also committed to providing compensation to the affected families. It is my sincere belief that this support is multifaceted and comprehensive.

While there is nothing that one can do to reverse the tragic events nor their effects, these are critical and important first steps to understanding the issues and finding comprehensive solutions to ensure these things never occur in the future of this nation. I wish to commend His Excellency in dedicating three days of national mourning for this tragic loss to our indigenous families, communities and nation. I ask the public to please respect the families’ right to privacy, give them room to grieve and room to give their little loves their last rites respectfully. It is only after the conclusion of the COI as is committed by His Excellency that we will see our way through this.

Sincerely,

Lenox R. Shuman