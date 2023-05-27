This marks the saddest era in Guyana’s history

Dear Editor,

As President of the National Amerindian Development Foundation (NADF) and a member of the Patamona Peoples and an Indigenous Leader from Region 8, NADF and supporters of the organization sadly extend deepest regrets for the harrowing incident which snuffed the lives of nineteen students and seriously injuring others in a billowing inferno at Mahdia’s Secondary schools’ dormitory, Region 8. This period marks one of the saddest eras in Guyana’s history. My imagination cannot perceive how this drastic catastrophe unfolded. This is a national tragedy, for who knows from those numbers there might have emerged a future president, ministers, engineers, doctors and respectable citizens of our beloved Guyana.

Region 8 is my place of birth; the paths of these students are similar to that of mine sixty-four years ago. Parents make sacrifices while their children pursue higher education far away from home with the expectation that at the end of it all, their child or children will return to the community better educated, and equipped to harness the challenges of their communities, to improving their ways of life, creating a better environment and prepared to contribute to communal and national development. I, NADF and its supporters mourn with the peoples of Region 8, citizens of Guyana, CARICOM and the wider international society for this great loss and tragedy. This must never happen again East, West, North or South in Guyana.

Fate had it that electronically, I was able to speak with Ms. Suelyn Roberts from Micobie, who lost a child and another injured in the incident. NADF, expresses deepest and sincere condolences to the bereaved parents and families of Region 8. In closure, NADF will do all in its power to guide and assist to make our schools systems a safer place for our students. This is not a time to throw rocks and mud at any one, it’s a time to examine ourselves, a time to merge, get stronger so we can get-up-and-go with new energy. Look ahead, the horizon is not lost, Lets pick up the pieces, there is still that silver lining, but to reach there, we have to do it together.

Finally, NADF extend heartfelt thanks to our President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister, members of the Cabinet, Ministers, Ministries, GDF, Police Force, Private Sector, Agencies, CARICOM, International Communities, local groups, our fire services and citizens. Fullest recognition of our local airlines that battled the grueling challenges under the most unfriendly environment to render help and cause relief for those affected. Many, many thanks. Tengee Kulu.

Sincerely,

Ashton Simon – President

National Amerindian

Development

Foundation. (NADF)