GBA to resume Pepsi/Mike Parris U-16 competition from tomorrow

With the Caribbean School Boys and Junior Championship imminent, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will resume its monthly Pepsi/Mike Parris U-16 preparatory competition tomorrow at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis gym.

This is according to a release disseminated to the media yesterday by the GBA.

The release stated that bell time is set for 13:00hrs and the competitions will be used ahead of the Caribbean School Boys and Junior Championship scheduled for August to identify the nation’s best prospects.