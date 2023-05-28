EPA declines comment on errors in court documents for Exxon case

In the face of reports that it had submitted documents to the court with at least three gross errors in the matter regarding ExxonMobil and its parent company guarantee, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says that it will respond after the judicial process is completed.

“I saw the claims but the matter is under judicial consideration; it is sub judice, so we won’t reply until after the case,” Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram told the Sunday Stabroek when contacted for a response.

In the Stabroek News’ Diaspora column of May 8, attorney Melinda Janki highlighted that during the case, “The Applicants’ lawyers raised numerous objections in their submissions of 13th February 2023 including that the document named Egypt not Guyana, was issued by an Esso affiliate not an insurance company, was unsigned, and had already expired on 31st January 2023!”