Billingy plays unbeaten to win U13 category as NSC Independence TT tournament serves off

National player Jasmine Billingy played unbeaten Friday to cart off the girls’ 13-years-and-under category when the National Sports Commission Independence table tennis tournament got underway at the National Gymnasium.

Twelve-year-old Billingy, a member of the national women’s team which won a bronze medal at the Caribbean Championships held here earlier this year, played unbeaten to win the title.

Reigning Caribbean U11 girls champion Samara Sukhai placed second while Akira Watson was third, Seona Barker, fourth and as third, Barker fourth and Shackecy Damon fifth.