Colts edge Nets in GABA fundraiser

Colts and University of Guyana (UG) Trojans recorded dissimilar wins when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association ‘Fundraiser U23 Matches’ were staged on Friday evening at the Burnham Court, Parade Ground.

In the marquee matchup of the night, Colts edged Nets 52-46. O’ Qualay Shortt top scored with 21 points whilst Roncko Vaughn, Dimitri Rankin and Dennis Prince contributed 11, eight, and six points respectively.

For the Nets, Shaquille Hescott tallied 21 points with Peter Langevine and Anthony Vasconcellos chipping in with nine and six points respectively.

With the score 12-11 in favour of the Colts at the end of the first period, the Colts unit marginally extended their lead in the second quarter, outscoring Nets 12-7 to enter the halftime break ahead at 24-18.

Colts extended their advantage by a solitary point in the pivotal third quarter as they out-hustled Nets 14-13 to enter the final quarter in control at 38-31.

Though the Nets recorded their best scoring effort in the fourth period, they were unable to overturn the deficit following a 15-14 exchange.

Meanwhile, UG Trojans mauled Pepsi Sonics 90-31.

Jether Harris top scored with 25 points whilst Malachi Richmond, Attila Williamson and Josiah Roberts supported with 16, 10, and 10 points respectively. Chipping in with nine and seven points were Ishmael Chapman and Kareem Whitney respectively.

For Pepsi Sonics, Shamar Morris was the only scorer in double figures with 13 points, whilst Desu Tucker, Shemar Greaves and Ronald Kissoon were the next-best scorers with seven, five, and four points respectively.

The contest was effectively over at the halftime interval, as the Trojans, following a 15-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, outscored Sonics 32-6 to lead by a mammoth 47-8 score.

Trojans then recorded 22 points in the third quarter whilst restricting Sonics to 11 to enter the final period in control at 69-19. A 21-12 exchange in the fourth period sealed the eventual score-line.