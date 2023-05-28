Consolidated Financial Statements, Amended Budget approved at GFF Congress

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022 as well as the 2023 Amended Budget were approved yesterday by the regional member associations, elite clubs, and affiliate entities during the Ordinary Congress which was staged at the National Training Centre, Providence.
This was disclosed by an official release from the GFF. According to the correspondence, the Auditor’s Report on the 2022 Statement of Accounts was presented by Chris Ram of Ram and McRae Chartered Accountancy firm.