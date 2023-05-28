Dottin cameo delivers first win for Thunder

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – Retired West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin lashed an exciting cameo as Thunder won their first game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup with a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers here yesterday.

In pursuit of 117 at Old Trafford, Thunder overhauled their target with 21 deliveries to spare, the 31-year-old Dottin finishing with a 15-ball unbeaten 26.

Opener Liberty Heap, a 19-year-old right-hander, top-scored with 46 while opening partner Emma Lamb struck 31.

Sunrisers had earlier recovered from the loss of South African star Dane van Niekerk to the second ball of the match without a run on the board, to reach 116 for eight from their 20 overs.

Number three Cordelia Griffith top-scored with 36 from 35 balls with four fours, putting on 28 for the second wicket with Mady Villiers (16) and a further 36 for the third wicket with Grace Scrivens (14), to stabilise the innings.

Once Griffith fell, however, Sunrisers lost their next six wickets for 51 runs, to decline at the back end of the innings, new ball seamer Kate Cross (2-20) and off-spinner Lamb (2-24) claiming two wickets apiece.

In reply, Thunder were handed a solid start to their chase when Heap and Lamb put on 64 for the first wicket, to all but install themselves as favourites for the points.

Heap faced 49 balls and struck four fours while Lamb also counted four fours in a 26-ball knock.

Lamb and Fi Morris (7) fell in the space of 11 balls with 10 runs added but Dottin then arrived to belt two fours and two sixes, inspiring a 33-run, third wicket partnership with Heap, to put the run chase back on course.