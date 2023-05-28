Jamaica punished in opener by Chukwu double

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, CMC – A first-half double from Anabelle Chukwu sank Jamaica’s Reggae Girls, as Canada put them to the sword with a 4-0 drubbing in their opening game of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

Chukwu netted in the 39th minute and then in first-half stoppage at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, before Olivia Smith added a third in the 56th minute and Renee Watson the final strike in added time at the end.

In the other game played in Group A at the same venue on Friday, United States thrashed Panama 6-0, to take command of the group.

There were warning signs for Jamaica when Ella Ottey nodded wide in the 18th minute following a corner and captain Florianne Jourde shot narrowly wide of the far post three minutes later.

There was no surprise therefore when Canada took the lead with half-time approaching, Chukwa finishing off a slick passing move through the middle to calmly beat goalkeeper Liya Brooks. A horrific defensive mistake then led to Canada’s second goal. Brooks played a short pass to defender Destiny Powell who was then dispossessed just outside the 18-yard box by Chukwa, the 16-year-old squeezing her shot past the advancing Brooks.

Jamaica were twice let off early in the second half before Smith capitalised on room inside the 18-yard box, pivoting on a pass from Jourde to rifle a low volley into the back of the nets and put Canada 3-0 up.

Brooks palmed away a left-footed long range blast from Jourde in the 62nd to keep the scoreline intact before Watson, a 64th minute substitute, narrowly put her chip over the bat in the 72nd minute.

Another 64th minute sub Kayla Briggs forced another low save out of Brooks before Watson swept in the fourth from the middle of the box by finishing off a beautiful flowing move.

Jamaica take on United States today in their next game.