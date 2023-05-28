Mc Farlane coming to exact revenge on Alesha Jackman

If there is any boxing aficionado who thinks that the upcoming `Return of the Scorpio’ boxing card will be all about Elton Dharry or Dexter Marques and not necessarily in that order, he or for that matter she, should think again.

A close look at the fight card will show that the female fighters on the card stand as much chance as their male counterparts at delivering exciting, punch-filled fights, capable of satisfying the most demanding fan.

And, to make the upcoming card even more attractive, one of the main antagonists has thrown down the gauntlet to her opponent stating clearly that she is not coming for fun and games but, for revenge.