Quiet Storm quiets Sandbox 2-0 — Drakes slams in all five as Swag Entertainment whip Police 5-1

Swag Entertainment, Goodfellas, R9, and Quiet Storm were among the winners in the men’s section whilst Dynamo and Speightland clinched victories in the women’s division when the Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship continued on Friday evening outside the PPP/C office in Mackenzie.

Swag Entertainment defeated the Police 5-1. Colwyn Drakes crafted five conversions in the ninth, 13th, 15th, 18th, and 19th minute. On target in the loss was Ezequiel Prince in the 19th minute.

Also, Good Fellas brushed aside Rockstone 3-0. The trio of Akil Plass, Kelvin Blake and Kishawn Joseph scored in the eighth, 12th and 14th minute apiece.