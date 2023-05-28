Santos, Beacons record identical 2-1 wins

Santos, Beacons, and Westside secured hard-fought wins when the inaugural Isun’s Health-Conscious Master’s Football League continued on Friday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

Santos bested Fruta Conquerors 2-1. Dwayne Ali and Leon Yhap netted in the 35th and 45th minute apiece to clinch the win, after Gerald Gittens had given Conquerors the lead in the 20th minute.

Identically, Beacons downed the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 2-1. Alberto Osborne and Nigel Denny scored in the 15th and 47th minute respectively. On target in the loss was Selwyn Isaacs in the 43rd minute.

On the other hand, Westside edged Club 45 by a 1-0 score compliments of a Michael Osborne strike in the 45th minute. The other sponsors of the event include Star Rental, Trophy Stall and Leading Edge-Guyana. The event continues today at the same venue with another round of matches.