Dataram granted bail, confined to home in US

Self-confessed drug trafficker Barry Dataram was recently granted US$500,000 bail by Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom and he is now confined to home detention in the US.

According to court information seen by this newspaper, Datram, who has been in plea negotiations with US authorities, had to submit his pastor and he also has to submit to pretrial supervision and report to pretrial services as directed.

Dataram is facing a five-count indictment that accuses him of conspiring to import at least 150 kilogrammes of a substance containing cocaine, according to documents seen by this newspaper