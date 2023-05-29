Derrick White strikes at buzzer, Celtics force Game 7 vs. Heat

Derrick White scored on a tip-in just before the buzzer sounded and the Boston Celtics forced a Game 7 with a solid 104-103 victory over the host Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night.

After Jimmy Butler made three free throws with 3.0 seconds left to give Miami the lead, Boston’s Marcus Smart had his 3-point attempt go in and out. White moved into position and got the rebound and quickly banked the ball in for a dramatic victory for the Celtics.

Second-seeded Boston has won the past three games to become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after losing the first three games of a playoff series.