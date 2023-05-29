Hazlewood in as Aussies trim WTC final squad ———Pace bowler included alongside Marcus Harris as Australia’s 15-man group readies itself for a London-based showdown with India

Josh Hazlewood remains a chance to play in the ICC World Test Championship final after Australia included the seamer in the 15-man squad to face India.

Under ICC regulations, Australia had to cut their 17-man squad for the first half of the England tour down to 15 for the Championship final on June 7 at the Oval.

Hazlewood flew home from the Indian Premier League early this month with a side issue, however he has been included in the group along with fellow quicks Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.