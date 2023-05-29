Western Tigers, GDF stay perfect

Powerhouses and league contenders Western Tigers and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) maintained their perfect record in the KFC Elite Football League, defeating Buxton United and Den Amstel respectively on Saturday evening.

Hosted at the National Training Centre, Providence, Western Tigers overcame a one goal deficit to defeat East Coast Demerara outfit Buxton United 2-1.

Buxton took the lead on the stroke of the halftime interval, as Samuel Johnson found the back of the net in the 45th minute. Awarded a free kick just outside the 18 yard area, Johnson curled his effort beyond the reach of the opposing goalkeeper.