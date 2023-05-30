Reggae Girls flattened by Dahlien hat-trick

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, CMC – Jamaica’s Reggae Girls were put to the sword by a Madeline Dahlien hat-trick as they crashed to their second straight 4-0 defeat, this time at the hands of CONCACAF powerhouses United States.

Playing in Group A at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez here Sunday, the 18-year-old netted in the 11th, the 47th and the 79th minute as Jamaica collapsed in the second half, after trailing 1-0 at the break.

Tessa Dellarose added the second goal early in the second half in the 47th minute.

With the success following on the heels of a 6-0 thrashing of Panama in their opener, United States moved to the top of Group A, and into the semi-final round.

Jamaica, however, who suffered a heavy defeat to Canada in their opener, tasted elimination. They lie bottom of the group along with Panama who lost 5-0 to Canada also on Sunday.

Onyeka Gamero’s persistent work down the right side set up Dahlien for the first goal, Davia Richards unable to prevent the low cross which was easily slotted past goalkeeper Lydia Brooks from the centre of the box.

Dahlien then had a goal chalked off in the 40th minute but made amends in the opening exchanges following the resumption, heading in Gamero’s right-side cross from near point-blank range.

Two minutes later, a half-hearted clearance landed at the feet of Dellarose, who smashed a left-footed drive past Brooks from 23 yards out, to put the contest well beyond Jamaica’s reach.

Dahlien completed her hat-trick from 10 yards, latching onto a through ball from mid-field to put Jamaica on the ropes.