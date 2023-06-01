CJ dismisses application by APNU over constituency boundaries for LGE

The way is now clear for Local Government Elections (LGE) to be held on June 12th, after Chief Justice Roxane George SC yesterday threw out another action which sought to challenge the holding of those polls.

Following lengthy delays, LGE were initially scheduled for March 13th of this year but this did not materialize, as arguments over constituencies and how lists were to be extracted for the polls caused setbacks in the scheduled timeline.

Opposition party, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) filed a court action contesting the method used by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to compile the voters list.