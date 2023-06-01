Fire destroys girls dorm at Karasabai, no one hurt

Fire Service officials, accompanied by the police, the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and other officials, are headed to Karasabai Village in Region 9 to carry out investigations and engage residents following a fire that destroyed the Girls’ Hostel early this morning.

The report was received at approximately 4:00 a. m.

At this time we can confirm that everyone was evacuated from the building, and no one was injured. However, the building and its contents were destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing.