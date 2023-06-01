Fire service recommendations on Mahdia dorm never discussed at RDC meetings – chairman

The report flagging the use of grills over the windows of the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory, which was sent to the regional education officer, was never discussed at the level of the Regional Democratic Council, (RDC), Regional Chairman Headley Pio yesterday said.

“No it was never brought to the council… and it was never raised… I cannot say why,” Pio said as he responded to questions from this newspaper. Grills on the windows prevented children from escaping the May 21 fire at the female dormitory. Twenty children perished.

The Region Eight council is reported to be the body with oversight for the dorm.