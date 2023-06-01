Partially decomposed bodies of mother, daughter found in New Providence home

Law enforcement officers have launched investigations into the discovery of the partially decomposed bodies of a mother and her 13-year-old daughter.

The deceased who have been identified as Petrous Ross-Latchman, 38, and Gabrielle Ross, both of New Providence, East Bank Demerara, were discovered yesterday afternoon.

In a statement yesterday, police said three plastic bottles, one glass bottle containing a liquid substance and two cups were found next to the bodies. Two small glass containers containing a whitish substance were recovered from the refrigerator along with a note in the living room.