Ruling likely next week on merits of Exxon appeal of liability order

A ruling is expected next week on whether there is merit in the appeal filed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the High Court order that it enforce the liability clause in permits for ExxonMobil’s offshore oil operations here.

Also likely is a ruling on whether the appellate court will grant a stay of execution on the order.

Following the presentation of arguments yesterday morning on the preliminary issues, Justice of Appeal Rishi Persaud said that the court goes into a short recess from today until next Wednesday.