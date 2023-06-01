I bet none of the big party card holders will be held responsible for the recent horrors

Dear Editor,

Every true citizen of Guyana, whether at home or abroad should applaud our concerned citizens who have overtime been exposing the ignominy, if not crassness and if we wish to be kind, the stupidity of our political establishment led by the incumbent PPP. When this history of Guyana is written, these Patriots in the vanguard of seeking a better deal for all Guyana ensuring that Guyanese, irrespective of their political alliances, age, race, colour or creed can obtain much, much more than what we are at presently obtaining from the oil giants and those mining our gold should be honoured and treated with reverence. I laud the courage of Glenn Lall, Alfred Bhulai, Andre Brandli, Janette Bulkan, Darshanand Khusial, Charles Sugrim, Joe Persaud, Mike Persaud, Christopher Ram, Frederick Collins, Melinda Janki, Godfrey Whyte, the charming writings of GHK Lall, Lincoln Lewis, Earl B John, Kiana Wilburg, Anette Ferguson, MP, Dr. Vincent Adams, Ray Daggers who walked from Berbice to Essequibo and is now fasting, seeking as we all do a better deal, including Editorials of Stabroek News, Kaieteur News and Village Voice.

Accountability is a vital ingredient if we are to be a viable democracy where justice, decency and the rule of law are sacrosanct. We have become accustomed to nice sounding words from our President, his ruling elite and even those on the other side of our political divide. As we celebrated 70 years of our 1st Parliament, taking us to the anniversary of our becoming independence, two tragic events occurred. The worst by far being the Mahdia fire which took the lives of twenty of our precious young girls. Dear Editor, the other of course, is the escape of Royden ‘Smallie’ Williams, and the gunning down of his purported accomplice Neon Howard. One would have thought that a group of armed security personnel with the appropriate accoutrement would have ensured they captured Howard alive so that he can be interrogated lead them to the hide-out of Smallie. Something is wrong, but Editor, dead men, tell no tales. I’ve inveighed earlier of our failure to train ranks when an unarmed person was able to compromise the security of State House and we had the ludicrous situation of an in-the-bed promotion.

This is the pattern and modus operandi of our Government, so Ronald Gajraj is fingered with a disastrous period of our history but is appointed High Commissioner to India and refused a visa to pass through the USA. Then you have the gentleman posted to India for his yeoman service to the PPP and is disrespectful to an Indian lady in India. Recently, we’ve had the veil of secrecy as to the reasons why the visa of the Permanent Secretary of the vital Ministry of Home Affairs was denied entry into the US. The most we are told is that this high-ranking official was on a mission to attend a training programme for PPP members in China. There goes the tradition where holders of very high public office should be beyond the tentacles of party political allegiance. How can this Nation accept from this Government accountability much less transparency? I’ll place my bet that none of the big Party card holders in the Ministries of Home Affairs, Education, Local Government nor Works will be held responsible for the horrors at Mahdia, Mazaruni and other places. In fact, as we saw in the case of the young man who had his genitals burnt at a Police Station. His perpetrators may well be promoted and there will be silence from those Advisors and Consultants on Security.

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green

Elder