The recent tragedy does not give confidence that the gas pipeline will be well protected

Dear Editor,

The recent arrival of the pipe for the pipeline was very surprising, especially when you consider the recently confirmed weakness of the country’s safety record. A pipeline can be a serious safety issue in the current political climate and the increasing risk of domestic terrorism. The country has suffered several domestic terrorist incidents along the coast, and the elimination of the threat is still to occur. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also shown that it is struggling to ensure compliance and adherence to the current safety regulations. The recent tragedy has confirmed this, and the continual inability to bring road safety and crime under control does not give confidence that an explosive gas pipeline will be well protected. The risks are tremendous and the level of the investment is the equivalent to what used to be the level of the country’s hard-earned GDP. We are discussing the risk of $3 Billion US dollars going up in flames. That is not an insignificant amount of money.

In addition, the pros of using these funds for a safer renewable solar energy option is extremely strong vs. the current weaker gas pipeline option. The expectation has always been that the strength of a better investment once confirmed, will ensure that our country makes the correct decision to secure both the energy and the financial security needed for the future. Laying a path for our nation to be stronger as we develop is a must and not an option. To do otherwise and to continue to go forward with an energy option that is extremely unsafe, not financially viable and that does not meet our country’s future energy needs is very irresponsible. We must also remember the importance of our Nation’s role in the Guiana Shield and our role of championing the planet’s urgent need to change the current trajectory of climate change, which can have devastating effects on our Region. As a member of CARICOM it is also our duty to be a good and responsible partner. This also echoes the commitment we must have to ensure that the impact of a major oil spill will not be uninsured and that unlimited coverage will secure the economies of our partners from any negative consequences of a major oil spill. To do otherwise is also irresponsible.

Those in Government must show that they are capable and committed to acting responsibly by making responsible decisions for the betterment of Our Nation, the Region and the Planet. The recent tragedy is a clear indication that a significant gap exists between what is expected and what is actually occurring. Now is the time to act on safety by showing voters that our children and citizens, our roadways and homes, our finances and sustainable development, our regional partners and the planet, will all be in good hands as Guyana becomes a stronger global leader by always making a responsible choice in our endeavours. To do otherwise would be to the detriment of Our Nation!

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana