Dharry arriving tonight for Return of the Scorpio card

“Elton (Dharry) is arriving tonight, the Barbadians are coming in tomorrow midday and the Spanish speakers are arriving Friday morning.”

So said promoter of the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ boxing card, Seon Bristol in an update to the media yesterday ahead of Saturday’s event at the National Gymnasium.

According to Bristol, “Everything is on stream for an exciting night of fistic fury.”