EPA says has issued enforcement notice to EEPGL on parent company liability

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says that it has complied with a High Court Order and had since May 9th issued an Enforcement Notice to Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) that it provide a parent company liability for any oil incident in the Stabroek Block.

“Yes we did,” Director of the EPA Kemraj Parsram told the Stabroek News yesterday.

A ruling is expected next week on whether there is merit in the appeal filed by the EPA to the High Court order that it enforce the liability clause stated in the permits issued to ExxonMobil for its offshore oil operations here.