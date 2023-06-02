Four male students confess to torching Karasabai girls hostel -police

A fire, which the Guyana Fire Service said was deliberately set, gutted the St. Angela’s Girl’s Hostel building in Karasabai Village, Region Nine yesterday morning and four male students have since confessed to committing the crime, according to police.

None of the 17 girls or caretakers was injured during the fire. The fire comes days after the tragic blaze at a Mahdia dorm which claimed the lives of 19 girls and a five-year-old boy.

The police in a statement yesterday afternoon said that, “the four alleged suspects were contacted and interviewed by the police in the presence of Commander, Region #9; the Regional Education Officer, Region #9; and their parents, and they all confessed to the planning and executing of the crime. The alleged suspects are presently in custody assisting with further investigations.”