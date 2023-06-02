Man gets four years over killing of Canadian hotelier, watchman -had been 16 at time of incident

The Corentyne man who was charged while a juvenile in 2020 with the murders of Canadian hotelier Vivekanand Brijbassi and his watchman Harry Persaud and opted to plead guilty to the lesser counts of manslaughter when he appeared at the High Court in Berbice last month was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison.

The man, who was 16 years old when he was charged with the murders, had appeared before Justice Simone Morris Ramlall at the High Court in Berbice early last month where he entered guilty pleas to manslaughter.

It was alleged that between December 19 and December 27, 2019, at the Sunsplash Hotel, Number 63 Village, he murdered Brijbassi and Prashad.