‘Smallie’, accomplice shot dead

After almost two weeks of intensive searching by the Joint Services, escaped death row prisoner Mark Royden Williams, also known as ‘Smallie’, and his accomplice were fatally shot by the Joint Services during what was described as a confrontation.

Williams’ death was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, who also informed that the accomplice has been identified as Odel Roberts also called ‘Gulley Side’.

Blanhum yesterday reported that members of the Joint Services came into contact with Williams and Roberts at 33 Miles, Potaro Road, Bartica. News of Williams’ death surfaced early yesterday morning but it was only confirmed by Blanhum in the afternoon.