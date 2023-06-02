Dear Editor,

Much has been written and much more, in all likelihood, would be written about the Mahdia Mega-Tragedy. However, missing in all of this, is a very doable measure that would have prevented this fire – counsellors in schools.

Since 2014 The Caribbean Voice has been calling for the placement of counsellors in schools. Unlike ten years ago, there are now available psychologists trained by UG and other tertiary institutions, who can be employed while they work towards their masters, perhaps via a program implemented by the Ministry of Education via an agreement with UWI or some other international institution.

At the same time the Masters-in-Psychology Program, which has been in the making for years at UG, should be implemented as soon as possible. Once again The Caribbean Voice makes this appeal – please place counsellors in schools, at the minimum all secondary schools immediately, with placements to all other schools to follow.

Sincerely,

Annan Boodram