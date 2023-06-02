National Cycling Championship to ride off on June 17th

The calendar has flipped to June and as customary, the National Cycling Championship is imminent.

According to the Guyana Cycling News Facebook page, the flagship statutory event of the cycling federation will ride off from June 17 with the juniors, juveniles and females competing.

A week later, the elite riders will take centre stage. All clubs and cyclists are asked to take note. For further information, please feel free to contact Secretary of the racing committee, Sean Chin Chan on telephone number, 6155103.