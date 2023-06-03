Asking for forgiveness

Dear Editor,

Is there justification for an arson charge to be instituted rather than a murder charge, when lives, twenty to be exact, were lost? Just asking. What I would like to see is a coming together of the families of those who died, injured, the alleged miscreant and communities as a whole in a show of forgiveness, compassion and mercifulness.

That would commence and assist the long process of healing and mending of broken hearts and lives. This may sound wild and impractical but once the will is there, the way will be found. It should be considered. Our Lord begged forgiveness for those who nailed him to the cross. Surely there was no greater love.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed