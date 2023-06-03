Irritants at Diamond

Dear Editor,

The old saying that a stitch in time saves nine should be sound advice to some NDCs in Region Four.

One of the areas that should be addressed is:

* there are huge pools of water beside the public road in front of the commercial banks and in front of the fast food outlet in Diamond.

With the water that accumulates beside the roadway, the NDC workers should be directed to create an outlet for it as the trench is just about ten feet away.

One often wonders whether the Overseer and the chairman of this NDC really visit the areas they are responsible for. They need to meet with the residents informally, listen to the concerns and try to find the solutions where there are issues.

*recently many roadside stalls and food outlets were cleared from the road shoulders. In many cases, these spots are now occupied by trucks that have been converted into food outlets. These usually leave during the nights.

* turning in to the new piece of road by Diamond car park, one would notice a tent with metal frames whose front legs are touching the road, and whose interior is stacked with cases of beverages, also a “cooler”.

This contraption is also extended aback with old corrugated sheets.

This particular set-up is a hindrance to both pedestrians and vehicles. In one instance a four by four pickup was parked in front of this stall, a minibus was on the opposite side picking up passengers, a huge truck was turning in at the same time but couldn’t pass. I also wanted to pass with my vehicle but was blocked by the four by four pickup.

After much sounding of horns, the pick-up pulled away, the bus drove off and the truck was able to pass.

The relevant authorities need to address this lawless vending before it becomes problematic. Also, a traffic cop should be there at peak hours to help alleviate the traffic chaos. It is a practice of these car drivers to stop or park just on the turn, not off the road, soliciting passengers much to the annoyance of other road users.

However, our local leaders need to be pro-active and not re-active leaders, they need to move around in the community and listen to the concerns of the people. They must follow the examples of our government leaders and remember, A stitch in time saves nine.

Yours truly,

(Name and address supplied)