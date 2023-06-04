Court action challenging hearing on impact survey for gas to power plant

Citing a conflict of interest surrounding two members of a panel, a court application has been filed by civil society activist Danuta Radzik challenging the hearing of an appeal of a decision not to require an impact survey for the proposed 300 MW gas to power plant.

The application filed on May 22nd targets the role of two members of the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB): Mahender Sharma who is the Head of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and Joslyn McKenzie who is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources. The EAB presides over appeals of decisions made by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and conducted a highly controversial hearing in March over the EPA’s decision not to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the gas to power plant.