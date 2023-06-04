Gov’t, IDPADA-G offer differing views on state of African-Guyanese at UN forum

While finding common ground on matters such as reparations for historical atrocities, a government delegation and one from IDPADA-G differed significantly on the state of the African-Guyanese population here when they made presentations recently at a UN forum.

The International Decade for People of African Decent-Guyana (IDPADA-G) and the Government of Guyana (GoG) addressed the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent Assembly at the United Nations (UN) Headquart-ers in New York. The meeting was held under the theme: “Realizing the Dream: A UN Declaration on the promotion, protection and full respect of the human rights of people of African descent.”