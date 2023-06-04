Jagdeo: 40,000 acres for cultivation at Crabwood Creek -says PPP/C has already won 291 of 610 constituencies at LGE

PPP General Secretary and Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo last evening announced at Corriverton that the government is looking to bring 40,000 acres under cultivation following a meeting with farmers at Crabwood Creek.

With the Local Government Elections campaign in full swing, Jagdeo said that the government is also looking to reorient lands at Skeldon for hemp cultivation.

At Republic Square, Corriverton last evening he stated that under APNU+AFC Berbice was practically dead, as such one of the main priorities when the PPP/C returned to the government was the creation of jobs hence the part-time initiative was developed and will be further expanded.