Opposition Leader raps gov’t over cancelled public accounts meetings -eight called off so far this year

The Office of Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton yesterday berated the governing PPP/C over the cancellation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meetings with eight called off for this year so far.

In a statement, Norton’s office said that from the 25th of January 2021 up to the present day, an “astonishing” 20 PAC meetings have been cancelled.

“What is even more astounding is that this trend persists into 2023, with eight … cancellations already recorded and counting. Adding to the gravity of the situation, sixteen … of these cancellations have occurred since the change in the quorum requirement”, the statement.