UG hosts inaugural ‘Chinese Bridge’ language competition

The “Chinese Bridge” language competition that is part China’s efforts to share its culture around the world, has come to Guyana.

The Chinese Embassy in Guyana in a release yesterday stated that on June 3, the 22nd Chinese Bridge – World University Students Chinese Competition Guyana Final and the First “CNOOC Cup – Chinese Bridge” competition in Guyana was held at the University of Guyana.

Attendees at this inaugural event included Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan; Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin; Guyanese Director of UG’s Confucius Institute, at UG, Al Creighton; and the Director of UG’s Confucius Institute, Li Kuo.