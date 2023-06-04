GCUC, GCB reach agreement on key issues

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council (GCUC) have reached agreement on several issues affecting the smooth functioning of umpires at the national level.

The two bodies met last Thursday and it was agreed that umpires will receive an increase in remuneration for matches.

Additionally, accommodation will be provided to umpires once they preside at Inter-County matches outside of their jurisdiction. The increase in fees was agreed to by both parties while the GCB agreed that umpires in another County could travel the day before match day and would be accommodated at the Chetram Singh Centre of Excellence at LBI in rooms separate from the players, a statement from the GCUC disclosed.