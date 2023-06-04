Pollard and Bravo among players retained by TKR

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Former West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard and fellow retired international all-rounder Dwayne Bravo are two of four established Twenty20 specialists retained by four-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders for this year’s Caribbean Premier League, starting in August.

Pollard and Bravo, as well as discarded West Indies pair of all-rounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine, all of whom now make their living from the game moving from one franchise T20 tournament to the next, are among the players TKR have retained for the season.

“We are very happy to be able to retain most of the Caribbean players from last year’s TKR squad,” head coach Phil Simmons said. “The experience of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran coupled with Dwayne Bravo’s return gives our squad a very strong core.”

Pooran, the former West Indies white-ball captain, as well compatriots, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, and pacer Jayden Seales were also retained.

The franchise previously announced they had swapped left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for batsman Mark Deyal with the St Lucia Kings.

“In youngsters like Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, and Mark Deyal, we have some of the best young talent from Trinidad representing TKR,” Simmons said.

“We’re looking forward to the remaining international signings, and I am excited by the player draft coming up soon to complete the roster and put together a strong squad for CPL 2023.”

The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the player draft, which takes place at the end of June.

The tournament starts August 16 with the final taking place on September 24, and matches will be played in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts, St Lucia, and Trinidad.