If you’ve made it to the halfway mark, keep pushing

It is June and the halfway point of 2023. Most gyms everywhere are starting to witness a decline in membership as the annual bump up fades and people start to give up on their New Year’s fitness goals.

According to statistics, 90% of people quit on their fitness goals after just three months. Kudos to those who kept going for another three. Here’s hoping they stay the course. Are you still on track and among them?

Here are some reasons people commonly give up on their fitness goals and how a fitness app can help you overcome obstacles and stay on track.