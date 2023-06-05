‘Give us a chance’ – Jagdeo appeals to Georgetown voters

PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo last night joined his party’s Georgetown candidates in an appeal for votes to secure its first majority at the Mayor and City Council in over 57 years.

Better management and transparency of city hall revenues, improved drainages and roads, and infrastructural development were among the promises made during a community meeting at Ninth Field, Cummings Lodge.

“The face of the city is changing and you will need that business-like approach in managing the affairs of the city and the team that we are putting together has that approach. They have the vision and the competence to deliver a new management for a new city,” Jagdeo, who is also Guyana’s Vice President, said to a cheering crowd.