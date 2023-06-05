UNICEF review of school dorms last year highlighted myriad deficiencies

A United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) assessment of all 24 school dormitories across the country last year highlighted a plethora of deficiencies to the Ministry of Education and another followed with myriad recommendations but it is unclear if any changes were made.

“All the school dormitory facilities have systemic and similar issues related to management system inadequacies, lack of resources and inadequate functional spaces, major shortage of staff and behavioural issues with students,” read the report titled ‘Assessment Report – Field Study of Dormitory Plants…Development of Gender Sensitive Standards for Dormitory Schools in Guyana’, seen by the Stabroek News.

The report of recommendations ‘Gender Sensitive Standards for Dormitory Schools in Guyana’ had a section dedicated to fire protection systems, including that smoke detectors be installed and drills conducted regularly.