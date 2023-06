Twenty-five Guyana Water Inc (GWI) plant operators from across the country recently graduated from a rigorous upskilling programme designed by the company.

A release yesterday from GWI said that the water treatment plant operators were drawn from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10. Nazimul Ghani of Region Six was adjudged the best graduating student.

During the six-month programme, the now level two operators were exposed to both classroom instruction and fieldwork.