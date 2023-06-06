Sale of C-Island Hotel was not fraudulent – Judge rules -orders that title be passed in three months

High Court Judge Sandra Kurtzious on Friday handed down a ruling that the sale of C-Island Hotel located at Lot 46 High and Princes streets, Georgetown was not fraudulent and that the buyer, Marlus Hendricks, is fully entitled to it as the new legal owner and that title is to be passed within the next three months.

Additionally, the Judge awarded costs to Hendricks (the Appli-cant) in the sum of $150,000

Back in March of 2020, Hendricks filed the action against previous owner of the property, Antoine Charles.